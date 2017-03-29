Richt On Canes QB Battle: “We Probably Won’t Name A Starter Until Deep Into Camp”

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss spring ball practices and attending the Hurricanes pro-day workouts. They also talked about the recruiting process with social media in today’s day and age and Miami’s quarterback competition heading into spring ball.

On Miami’s pro day- “NFL Network and ESPN will be here. Any GM or any head coach, even a position coach who may want to talk about Brad Kaaya, we will have a bunch of people who want to talk.”

On using social media- “In the morning I like football practice and in the evening I like tweeting out fun stuff. I think you have to embrace it when social media was taking over, if you don’t like it and don’t embrace it you may fall by the wayside.”

On the Canes QB situation- “It’s going good. If everyone was stinking up the yard and you were trying to choose, it wouldn’t be good, but we have a lot of good play. We probably won’t name a starter until deep into camp later this year.”

On offensive line recruit Navaughn Donaldson- “He’s big, he’s strong and moves well for a big guy and we have been playing him with the first unit. I think he’s going to be really good. He isn’t yet because he’s learning, but he will be.”

On playing competing for jobs during the spring- “I’ve told guys for years, ‘you are competing with a guy who isn’t even here yet.’ That means you are competing against guys who will be coming, so the goal is to play so well you can secure your job.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook