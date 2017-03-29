Man Shot At NW Dade Gas Station

March 29, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Man Shot, Miami-Dade Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Wednesday morning, just after 4 a.m., Jeff Francois was shot in his left leg at the Chevron station at the corner of NW 6th Avenue and 95th Street.

He was taken to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.

Miami-Dade police said the person who shot him fled in either a silver Nissan Altima or gray Ford Fusion. They add that Francois may know that person but didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia