Man Shot At NW Dade Gas Station

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.
Wednesday morning, just after 4 a.m., Jeff Francois was shot in his left leg at the Chevron station at the corner of NW 6th Avenue and 95th Street.
He was taken to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.
Miami-Dade police said the person who shot him fled in either a silver Nissan Altima or gray Ford Fusion. They add that Francois may know that person but didn’t say what led up to the shooting.