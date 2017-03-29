In The Recruiting Huddle: Jeremiah Coleman – South Broward

PLAYER: Jeremiah Coleman
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Hollywood South Broward
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 195
SCOUTING: Pretty much the most overlooked running back in South Florida, Coleman is a very talented back who will explode this season under first-year head coach Keith Franklin. What this young man represents is a big back with speed and power. He’s a talented performer who, in the offense that the Bulldogs will have this year, is expected to turn heads every week. In the past, the backs who have played for Franklin have always been among the top rushers in the County and became prospects along the way. For those who have never watched Coleman play, you will be impressed.
TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiYK3R0LzC4