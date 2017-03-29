In The Recruiting Huddle: Gregory Reddick – Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Gregory Reddick
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: No matter what year it is, this program always seems to churn out quality defensive backs like this. Following in the footsteps of several key athletes who graduated from last year’s elite secondary, Reddick has emerged as one of the top secondary performers in South Florida – with plenty of skill to showcase. In addition, this is a football talent who has the chance to catch the eye of college coaches who will visit South Florida all spring. Keep an eye on his progress – you will be impressed.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174200/gregory-reddick