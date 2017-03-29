WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Helin On Dwyane Wade: “He Is A Little Frustrated In Chicago”

March 29, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

interviews wqam Helin On Dwyane Wade: He Is A Little Frustrated In Chicago

Pro Basketball Talk blogger-in-chief, Kurt Helin joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Dwyane Wade experience in Chicago and what it would take for Wade to come back  to the Miami Heat.  They also discuss Wade’s departure possibly hurting the development of the Heat and whether the Cleveland Cavaliers are just resting up until the playoffs by keeping star players out of certain games. He also talks about the rest of the NBA and the upcoming postseason.

On Dwyane Wade in Chicago- “What I have heard, is that he is a little frustrated in Chicago. He came from a stable organization and went to a not-so-stable one.”

On Wade returning to Miami- “I get why you would do it [PR wise], but in a basketball sense? I don’t think it would be bad if they have a maintenance plan.”

