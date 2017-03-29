Gunshots Reported Near Capitol Hill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Officers opened fire on a person who reportedly crashed into a police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol.
According to CBS News, the crash happened outside a House office building on Capitol Hill Wednesday around 9 a.m.
No one was injured in the crash on the 100 block of Independence Avenue SW, according to WTOP.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
Police have yet to release a statement on the matter.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.