Gunshots Reported Near Capitol Hill

March 29, 2017 10:26 AM By Giovanna Maselli
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) —  Officers opened fire on a person who reportedly crashed into a police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol.

According to CBS News, the crash happened outside a House office building on Capitol Hill Wednesday around 9 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash on the 100 block of Independence Avenue SW, according to WTOP.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Police have yet to release a statement on the matter.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

