Former Middle School Teacher Wanted On Child Porn Charges

March 29, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Child Porn, FBI, West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A former middle school teacher is being sought by the FBI for crime against children.

Corey Perry, 33, taught at H.L Watkins Middle in Palm Beach Gardens. He was last seen about a week ago on March 24th, around 2 p.m.

A federal warrant for his arrest includes charges of production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement.

There are multiple victims, according to FBI spokesman Michael Leverock, who added the case has ”national” implications.

Federal authorities say if any parent or guardian believes their child may have had electronic or social media contact with Perry, they’re asked to preserve the communications for review by investigators.

corey perry 2 Former Middle School Teacher Wanted On Child Porn Charges

Corey Perry (Source: FBI)

The Palm Beach School Board Police Department, West Palm Beach Police Department, the State Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are working together in this investigation.

Perry was hired by the Palm Beach school district in 2005. His skills as a computer science teach earned him a nomination this year in the countywide Dwyer teaching award in the math and science field.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or who thinks they may be a victim, is urged to call the FBI in Miami at (754) 703-2000.

