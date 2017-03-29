Florida AG Bondi Joins Trump’s War On Opioid Addiction

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida’s Attorney General has been tapped by President Donald Trump to help combat the nation’s opioid addiction crisis.
AG Pam Bondi has been selected to join a commission led by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to address the problem.
“I am honored to be appointed to the President’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Thousands of Americans each year die from drug overdoses. I want to thank the President of the United States, Governor Christie and many others for caring about this deadly epidemic,” said Bondi in a statement.
Trump kicked off the commission at an event Wednesday at the White House. The president promised to step up drug prevention and law enforcement of drug dealers and he told one woman who lost her son to an overdose that he did not die in vain. He also told a recovering addict that she was “a perfect person.”
Others who attended the listening session included Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera.
