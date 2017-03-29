Boil Water Advisory Issued For Areas Serviced By NMB Water

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been ordered for areas serviced by NMB Water.
The order is due to a drop in water pressure throughout the distribution system at the Norwood Water Treatment Plant following a momentary power outage.
As a precaution, the city is advising that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled prior to usage.
The notice will remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours or until the Florida Department of Health deems it’s safe.
The order stretches for the entire service area of NMB Water.