Boil Water Advisory Issued For Areas Serviced By NMB Water

March 29, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Boil Water Advisory, North Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been ordered for areas serviced by NMB Water.

The order is due to a drop in water pressure throughout the distribution system at the Norwood Water Treatment Plant following a momentary power outage.

As a precaution, the city is advising that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled prior to usage.

The notice will remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours or until the Florida Department of Health deems it’s safe.

The order stretches for the entire service area of NMB Water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia