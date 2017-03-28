Mexican Smuggled Into U.S. Says Woman Beat, Tried To Impregnate Her

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) — A Mexican woman who was smuggled across the border for forced labor is finally seeing justice – almost four years after her nightmare began.
The victim told investigators Esthela Cark tried to impregnate her with semen from her boyfriend’s used condoms. When that didn’t work, she says Clark began beating her.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the victim lost 65 pounds after Clark limited her diet exclusively to beans.
The criminal complaint said she isolated the victim from her family and child in Mexico and tried to collect from her family the thousands Clark paid the coyotes to smuggle the victim with interest.
A member of celebration church rescued the victim, taking her in and calling police.
Clark was also indicted for human trafficking after the victim says Clark forced her to have sex with multiple men but that charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.
When asked, a spokesperson for the U.S Attorney’s Office said ‘we stand by those allegations.’