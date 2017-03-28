Hyde On Heat: “I Think They Do Make The Playoffs”

Sun Sentinel sports columnist Dave Hyde joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his column on Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra being coach of the year. He also talks about how you measure coaching when there are so many stars in the league, Ira Winderman being so negative and if he thinks the Heat will make the playoffs.
On measuring coaching when there are such great players- “Tyronn Lue and Steve Kerr, never coached before and won NBA titles. What [Spoelstra] is doing this year is more obvious.”
On Coach Spoelstra- “I think he needs to make the playoffs [to win coach of the year]. There has to be standards for a coach, and you got to be in the playoffs.”
On Miami making the playoffs- “I think they will make the playoffs in part because Detroit is free falling and [Sunday] they were close in Boston without Dion Waiters. I know they are shorthanded, but I think they do make the playoffs.”
