Gov’t Watchdog To Examine Cost Of Trump’s Trips To Mar-A-Lago

March 28, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Florida, Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — A government watchdog will investigate the taxpayer-funded travel costs of President Donald Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago in Florida and the security surrounding those trips.

That’s the word from several congressional Democrats who raised concerns and sought an inquiry by the Government Accountability Office. The lawmakers said Tuesday in a statement that the GAO has initiated a review.

Related: Lawmakers Ask Trump To Help Pay Bill For His ‘Winter White House’ Trips

The lawmakers had expressed concerns after photographs emerged of the president and his staff discussing what was believed to be national security matters in full view of diners at the resort.

The GAO said in a letter to the lawmakers that it will examine how the president’s communications and classified information are secured when he’s traveling, including whether a secure space exists at Mar-a-Lago.

