Florida Coach, Auburn Player Clash After Softball Game

March 28, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Florida Gators, Softball, Tim Walton

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s not often that a scuffle happens on the softball field, especially between a player and opposing coach.

Florida softball coach Tim Walton was involved in an altercation with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan after Walton gave Fagan a slight push during postgame handshakes.

After the Tigers beat Florida 1-0 on Monday night, Fagan didn’t shake Walton’s hand. The coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan pushed Walton back, and the two exchanged words.

A scrum broke out around them, and a yelling Fagan and the coach were separated.

There’s history between the coach and Fagan’s sisters.

Kasey and Sami Fagan both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the team in 2012. Kasey is now a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.

Florida is the top-ranked team in the country, according to the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. The Tigers rank sixth.

