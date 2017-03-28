Best Upcoming Charity Events In Miami

JW Marriott Marquis
255 Biscayne Boulevard Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 779-2879
www.ACSMiamiGala.com
Date: April 8th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
The American Cancer Society will be represented at “Dancing for a Cause” on April 8. There will be a cocktail reception and a silent auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dinner and dance performances by the professional dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Coral Gables. According to Social Miami, there will also be a few “celebrity” guests dancing for a cause on this special night.
“The exciting silent auction will feature items such as airline tickets, jewelry, golf packages, sports collector’s items, spa packages and couture fashion. During the live auction, guests will be challenged to raise money to help Finish the Fight against cancer.”
Ritz Carlton South Beach
1 Lincoln Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 644-7060
www.bbbsmiami.org
Date: April 27th, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
The Women’s Committee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami will host its annual Miracle Makers Luncheon & Fashion Show on April 27. The event will consist of a VIP cocktail reception, a silent auction, a gourmet luncheon, and a fashion show. Tickets for the event start at $200. Funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami.
Hyatt Regency Pier 66
2301 Southeast 17th St.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
www.jiffd.org
Date: April 29th, 2017 at 6 p.m.
The second annual “Protect Them” gala will take place on Saturday, April 29. The formal black-tie cocktail reception and silent auction will raise funds that will support local South Florida Communities and International Partner Eve for Life in accomplishing successful outcomes.
The Sanctuary Church
1400 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 564-7600
www.flmustangclub.com
Date: April 29th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
The Florida Mustang Club will host the 11th annual FLMC Charity Benefit to raise money for the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center. The five-hour event will feature Top 20 trophies plus specialty awards for those who bring a car or motorcycle, a deejay, silent auction, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, police and SWAT displays, and much more.
Marlins Park
501 Marlins Way
Miami, FL 33125
(561) 279-8606
www.lupusfl.org
Date: Nov. 4th, 2017 at 5 p.m.
The Lupus Foundation of America’s Florida Chapter will host a walk to raise money for lupus research and to raise awareness for the disease. There will also be a Wellness Expo which is described below. “The Wellness Expo is a key component to our walk as it serves to link lupus patients and caregivers with health-minded businesses and organizations in the community who offer products and/or services that are beneficial when dealing with the brutal effects of lupus.”
Related: Top Spots To Learn About South Florida History
By Effie Orfanides