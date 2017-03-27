With Ultra Officially Over, Cleanup Begins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ultra Music Festival is officially over, making way for cleanup crews to get the area back to normal in downtown Miami.

Crews started early Monday morning, taking down fences and picking up trash left behind by the tens of thousands of people who attended the world-renowned music festival.

It took them days to set up and it will take them days to take everything down.

Masses of music lovers left the festival Sunday night – day three of event. It ended like the previous two nights. Hard-pounding bass, sunglasses for the bright lights, and a crowd with a seemingly endless amount of energy.

As they left the festival, 55,000 ticket holders from around the world have called this one of the most memorable experiences ever.

“It was amazing,” said Dominique Haile. “I got to see the best artist that I’ve listened to for years right in front of me and I even made great friends.”

It’s the kind of experience many simply won’t miss.

Dj Justino, from Korea and popular in Asia, said the fans make the South Florida show special.

“I love Korea. I love Asia. I love Ultra sound, but Miami is second to none,” he said. “Once-in-a-lifetime, unique experience.”

Traffic eased up Sunday, even with Biscayne Boulevard being closed. The Metrorail was busy over the weekend.

“Normally on a Sunday night, we would close at 12:00 a.m. but we know that everyone is using this and I think it’s amazing that we have so many streets in downtown shut down, but we don’t have a traffic nightmare today — because our public’s transportation is excellent and we are moving a lot of people,” said Miami-Dade Transit Director Alice Bravo.

All in all, authorities said 2017 Ultra Festival has been uneventful. And that’s a good thing.

“We’ve had a number of arrests,but most definitely we can say it has been a successful event,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

As for traffic, portions of the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard were, at last check, shutdown as crews worked to cleanup the area. The southbound lanes were slowly but surely reopening. Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.

Click here for the latest information.