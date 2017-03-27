United Gets Backlash Over Booting Teens Wearing Leggings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENVER (CBSMiami/AP) — United Airlines says regular paying customers are welcome to sport their leggings after two teenage girls were not allowed to board their flights for wearing them.
An airline spokesman said that the girls were traveling Sunday from Denver to Minneapolis under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code.
The move sparked a wave of online criticism against United. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that she would change her United flight bookings to other airlines for a tour next month because of the leggings issue.
Chicago-based United sought to clarify its stance in a post on its website late Sunday titled, “To our customers … your leggings are welcome!”
The post said employees are “regularly reminded” about its dress code.
