Trump Pushing Forward On Tax Reform After Healthcare Defeat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with other items on his legislative agenda including reforming the tax code.

The development comes amid continued finger-pointing after Republicans suffered a major defeat last week in their quest to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The president is seeking support from moderate Democrats to accomplish other items on his legislative agenda now that Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are on hold.

“We’re willing to talk to anyone. We always have been,” said Reince Priebus on Fox News Sunday.

“We Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace, are willing to work with our Republican friends,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The president went from blaming Democrats for the bill’s failure Friday to blasting conservative members of his own party.

“I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” said Trump on Friday. Then on Sunday, he tweeted, “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

At the very end of the day, the most valuable player will be President Trump on this because he will deliver…as we’re committed to helping him get there,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

House Speaker Paul Ryan asked the president last week to ditch the healthcare bill when it became clear Republicans wouldn’t get enough votes to pass it.

A spokesman for Ryan said the two spoke over the weekend and both were eager to get back to work.

Ryan is set to addresses the AIPAC conference meeting in Washington on Monday. Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding its markup to consider the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch – President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.