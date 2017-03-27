Lanes Shutdown After 2-Car Crash On US-1

March 27, 2017 7:24 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parts of US-1 were shutdown early Monday morning after a two-car crash in Coral Gables.

Police said two drivers crashed into each other head-on around 6 a.m. between Ponce De Leon Blvd. and Douglas Road.

Both drivers involved are in critical condition.

The northbound lanes, which was shutdown after the crash, has since reopened. The southbound lanes remained closed at last check.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

