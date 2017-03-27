In The Recruiting Huddle: Antquan Kinsey – Miami High

PLAYER: Antquan Kinsey

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Miami High

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: After watching this quality football player performer over the past two years, this is someone who has the chance to be very special this coming season – as one of the elite defensive playmakers around. After coming to Booker T. Washington from Miami High, he returns to play for the Stingarees during his final season. What you need to now about Kinsey is his instincts and ability to tackle are among the best you will find. He is very quick and his instincts are simply amazing. No matter where he ends up in the next few years, you will hear about him often. He will be the one making the plays.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey