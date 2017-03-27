In The Recruiting Huddle: Antquan Kinsey – Miami High

March 27, 2017 2:24 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Antquan Kinsey, In The Huddle, Miami Senior High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Antquan Kinsey
POSITION: LB
SCHOOL: Miami High
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: After watching this quality football player performer over the past two years, this is someone who has the chance to be very special this coming season – as one of the elite defensive playmakers around. After coming to Booker T. Washington from Miami High, he returns to play for the Stingarees during his final season. What you need to now about Kinsey is his instincts and ability to tackle are among the best you will find. He is very quick and his instincts are simply amazing. No matter where he ends up in the next few years, you will hear about him often. He will be the one making the plays.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Antquan Kinsey Miami High

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia