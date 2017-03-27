Diaz On Canes Coaches: “Everyone Can Finish Each Other’s Sentences”

Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator, Manny Diaz joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the potential of what the defense can be this season. They also talk about going though spring practices and Diaz talked up some of the players joining the program in the summer.
On spring practices- “We tell our guys all 11 jobs are open, we don’t want anyone to feel a sense of entitlement. We re-do our depth chart every spring. We don’t want any of our guys thinking they have anything locked up.”
On freshman DBs- “They see there is a lot of room for improvement, in fact not all three are starting right now.”
On Miami’s coaching staff- “We are blessed to have our entire staff back. Everyone knows how coach Richt wants our practices to go. It’s great when everyone can finish each other’s sentences.”
