Combining Fitness & Philanthropy Keeps South Florida Man Moving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For many people, it’s difficult to figure out a way to work fitness into their busy schedule but a South Florida man is combining fitness with philanthropy as a way to keep moving.

CBS4 anchor Rick Folbaum met Andrew Savysky through the CBS4 campaign Moving U. Andrew wasn’t always a runner, but once he started, he knew it was for him.

“I love the way it makes me feel,” he explained. “I feel very fit. It helps be curb my weight. It helps me de-stress.”

Thirty pounds lighter, he never felt better, when one day he was out on a run and he had an epiphany.

“I thought why aren’t I doing this with Special Olympics? Why aren’t I sharing this skill, this passion, this love of running with someone from the Special Olympics?”

A quick phone call led to a lasting friendship.

“Nasif and I became unified partners and we’ve been running together for four years now,” said Andrew.

The first time Rick Folbaum met the duo, Nasif was competing at the Miami-Dade Special Olympics while Andrew and two of his kids were there to cheer him on.

Andrew and Nasif run every Sunday morning at 7:00, but they agreed to meet Rick one Friday morning at Tropical Park in Miami where all three went on a run together.

Rick asked Andrew how he fits it all into his busy schedule?

“It’s hard, but I sneak little bits of time wherever I can. At the office, I keep weights under my desk, I have a medicine ball that I sit on, I go up and down steps; 15 minutes here and there. I run around the track while my kids are playing their soccer game so I fit it in where ever I can,” Andrew explained.

Running each week with Nasif has helped motivate him too. He doesn’t want to let Nasif down, and he hasn’t. Nasif, who has autism and attends Our Pride Academy, has become an accomplished athlete in his own right earning the title of Special Olympics Athlete of the Year.

Andrew and Nasif are part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Initiative. It brings people with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same team to compete. Winning medals is just one of the rewards.

Andrew Savysky runs a business and he has four young kids. He finds time to give back and takes care of himself. He has figured out how to make it all work.

“Well, you have to start with what you really like to do. Start with your passion, start with something you enjoy.”

Andrew and Nasif definitely have good energy and they make a great team.

