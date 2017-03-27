Cole On Raiders Move: “It’s Not The Gambling That People Are Scared Of”

NFL reporter for Bleacher Report, Jason Cole joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Oakland Raiders trying to move to Los Vegas. They also talk about the Miami Dolphins offseason and what to expect from the team moving forward.
“A team in Las Vegas is not going to change the dynamics of any professional sports league.”
“It’s not the gambling that people are scared of, it’s the lifestyle of Vegas that’s critical.
“I think the NFL would prefer if the Raiders would stay off the board in the sportsbooks.”
