CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana To Host VH1 Save The Music Foundation Event Tuesday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 morning anchor Lauren Pastrana will serve as the mistress of ceremony for the start of the first stop of the VH1 Save The Music Foundation’s 2017 “Musically Mastered Menu” tour in Miami Tuesday night.
Pastrana will welcome Grammy-nominated R&B singer Tank to Pubbelly Station for a night of music and food hosted by five-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Jose Mendin and “Snapchat royalty” Julieanna Goddard, aka “YesJulz.”
The intimate dinner event will benefit VH1 Save The Music’s efforts to restore music programs in America’s public schools.
“Miami is the perfect city to kick off our Musically Mastered Menu 2017 series,” said Henry Donahue, executive director of VH1 Save The Music Foundation. “The combination of the city’s vibrant culture, Tank’s musical talents and Chef Jose Mendin’s expertise in the kitchen will make for a great evening out, all while helping local students pursue their dreams.”
The foundation has provided $915,000 worth of new musical instruments to 38 Florida schools since 1995.
In fall 2017, VH1 Save The Music Foundation will fund one full-band grant to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
As a former proud member of her elementary, middle and high school concert bands in South Florida, Pastrana is proud to be part of the exciting event.
Tickets are available for purchase at on.vh1.com/MMMMiami.