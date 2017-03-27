CBS Announces Season Finale Airdates: Big Bang Theory, NCIS And Others

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local– CBS announced on Monday the season finale dates for their primetime shows, the lion share of which will finish their seasons in May.

Notably, The Big Bang Theory will wrap up its 10th season on Thursday, May 11. It’ll lead off that night which will have three subsequent shows having their season finales: The Great Indoors (1st season), Mom (4th season) and Life In Pieces (2nd season).

The first show to have its season finale is MacGyver (1st season) which will come Friday, April 14. The next night Ransom will also wrap up its first season. On April 17, Two Broke Girls will have its 6th season finale.

In May, Blue Bloods (7th season) will have its finale on May 5, followed by Kevin Can Wait (1st season) and Superior Donuts (1st season) both on May 8. On May 10, the night before Big Bang Theory leads the quartet of finales, Criminal Minds will wrap up its 12th season. Later that week, Hawaii Five-0 (7th season) will have its finale.

The following week will have another host of finales. On May 14, NCIS: Los Angeles will conclude its 8th season. The next night, May 15, Man With A Plan (1st season) and Scorpion (3rd season) will have their season finales. Both NCIS (14th season) and NCIS: New Orleans (3rd season) will finish their seasons on May 16. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will air its second season finale on May 17. Two days later on May 19, Undercover Boss (8th season) will have its finale, then Training Day (1st season) will go on May 20.

On May 21, both Madame Secretary (3rd season) and Elementary (5th season) will finish their seasons. On May 23 Bull will finish its first season, followed by Survivor (34th season) on May 24.

Lastly, Amazing Race will finish its 29th season on Thursday, June 1 at 10 p.m.