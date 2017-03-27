Car Slams Into Family Walking Back To Hotel

March 27, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Child Hit, Crash, Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — An investigation is underway after a driver hit a family as they walked back to their hotel in Dania Beach.

This happened  Sunday around  8 p.m. in the 2500 block of southwest 42nd Street.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, three of the six family members were hurt.

A 24-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and a 10-year-old also suffered a serious leg injury.

Investigators are looking into whether speed or alcohol is to blame.

The family was reportedly scheduled to leave on a cruise later Monday.

