Car Slams Into Family Walking Back To Hotel

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — An investigation is underway after a driver hit a family as they walked back to their hotel in Dania Beach.
This happened Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of southwest 42nd Street.
According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, three of the six family members were hurt.
A 24-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and a 10-year-old also suffered a serious leg injury.
Investigators are looking into whether speed or alcohol is to blame.
The family was reportedly scheduled to leave on a cruise later Monday.