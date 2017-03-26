Ultra Closes Out Weekend Of High-Energy Without Incident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The music may be over but the beat lives on.

Day three of the Ultra Music Festival began and ended like the previous two nights. Hard-pounding bass, sunglasses for the bright lights, and a crowd with a seemingly endless amount of energy.

As they leave the festival en masse, 55,000 ticket holders from around the world have called this one of the most memorable experiences ever.

“It was amazing,” said Dominique Haile. “I got to see the best artist that I’ve listened to for years right in front of me and I even made great friends.”

It’s the kind of experience many simply won’t miss.

“I’ve been coming here for the past 10 years,” said Ross. “And Ultra will always be family to me. I’ve met the coolest people here.”

Dj Justino, from Korea and popular in Asia, said the fans make the South Florida show special.

“I love Korea, I love Asia, I love Ultra sound, but Miami is second to none,” he said. “Once-in-a-lifetime, unique experience.”

Traffic has eased even with Biscayne Blvd being closed. The Metrorail has been busy.

“Normally on a Sunday night we would close at 12:00 a.m. but we know that everyone is using this and I think it’s amazing that we have so many streets in downtown shut down, but we don’t have a traffic nightmare today — because our public’s transportation is excellent and we are moving a lot of people,” said Miami-Dade Transit Director Alice Bravo.

All in all, authorities said 2017 Ultra Festival has been uneventful. And that’s a good thing.

“We’ve had a number of arrests,” said Miami Police Ofc. Kenia Fallat. “But most definitely we can say it has been a successful event.”

As far as traffic concerned, roads should be back to normal come Monday morning.