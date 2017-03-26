Mother Arrested After Drinking Too Much, Lying About Daughter’s Kidnapping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A mother has been arrested after lying to authorities about the whereabouts of her young daughter.
Maria Irias, was arrested Sunday after telling police that her daughter was kidnapped.
Irias admitted to authorities that she fabricated the story because due to her level of intoxication she had no recollection of her daughter’s location.
An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for six-year-old Nataly Irias after her mother told authorities that the girl had been kidnapped.
The story Maria told police was that she was with her daughter at the store when a black male offered to give them a ride home, which she accepted.
Upon arrival at their home, the mother said she exited the man’s vehicle only for him to suddenly drive off with the daughter still inside the car.
The mother gave police a description of the made-up male as well.
Hours later, she admitted that the story was made up because she had been drinking most of the day and couldn’t remember where her daughter was.
Soon after, police located the girl and brought her to a safe location.
Maria Irias was arrested and charged with Child Neglect and Filing a False Reports of a Non-Existent Crime.