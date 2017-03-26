Focus On South Florida: ADHD Epidemic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five children nationwide suffers from a mental health disorder. The most common is ADHD.
The Center for Children and Families at FIU is committed to improving the lives of those affected by mental health problems, like ADHD.
We focus on what’s being done by the CCF to counter the epidemic and we’ll meet a parent whose family has been helped by the center’s efforts.
Guests: Dr. William Pelham, Jr,, Center for Children & Families Director
Jennifer Roshaven, Parent