Ultra’s 1st Night A Reminder It’s A Musical Melting Pot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first night of Ultra Music Festival 2017 reminded us again that the massive festival is a musical melting pot.

DJs and performers wowed the crowds with non-stop, beat-filled tracks. As the masses lined up to kick off the festival at 4 p.m. Friday, we met people who journeyed far and farther to be here.

A group of young men from Mexico said they came for the tunes.

“The artists are here,” said Andres Fernandez. “All the famous people are here.”

A man and woman from Scotland said they were “ecstatic” to be at “the biggest music festival in the world.”

CBS4 News met people from Canada, elsewhere in Europe and all over the U.S. brought together by one thing – music.

“I think it’s gonna be loud,” said Tora Trapani. “I think it’s going to be colorful. I think it’s gonna be amazing.”

Many were newcomers, but Josie Inman from California is a veteran of six Ultra Music Festivals.

“I think it’s the location,” she said, explaining why she believes the festival draws so many people. “It’s in the middle of everything. The crowd is a lot friendlier than a lot of crowds I’ve seen. I come back every year. I love it.”

And as much as they came for the music, they also came for Miami like DJ Henri PFR, from Brussels, who performed Friday night.

“My favorite part will be the city, Miami,” he said. “You have the scene. You have the beach. You have the buildings. It’s a beautiful place.”

Security was tight as cops and fire rescue personnel were everywhere and the streets outside Ultra were jammed with cars and foot traffic. And as the music and light shows infected the night, the vibe was universal.

“People come from all over the world,” said Christina Yoor. “What better place to have a party than Miami?”

That party means millions in revenue for the community.

On Saturday, Ultra ramps up at noon and goes until midnight. On Sunday, it kicks off at noon and wraps up at 11.