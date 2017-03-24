Steak Stealing Suspect Caught On Camera

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a man with a big appetite for stealing steaks. The detectives hope that someone will be able to identify the thief seen in surveillance video.
According to detectives, the sneaky steak stealer walks into the Publix at 1170 Weston Road in Weston on Feb. 5th around 8:50 p.m.
He grabs a cart and heads to the meat department where he selects skirt steaks and tenderloins.
He then bags up his groceries, bypassing the cashier, and walks out the same way he came in. The suspect left with about $151 worth of red meat.
According to the store manager, he’s known to steal meat from several Publix grocery stores.
He is described as having a short salt-and-pepper haircut. He was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Karl Toro at 954-389-2010. Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.