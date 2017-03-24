New App Helps Moms Connect, Make Playdates

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New technology is helping moms navigate the challenges of parenthood and making the right playdate by using an app.

Lauren Falconer said her two boys didn’t come with instructions.

When asked how hard it is to be a mother, she said, “It’s impossible because you have no idea what you’re doing and you have to fake it the whole time.”

She was transitioning from working mom to stay-at-home mom and found it hard to find friends.

“I wanted to find other moms and kids who were kind of in a similar situation,” said Falconer.

That’s when she turned to an app called MomCo. Jillian Darlington launched it three years ago to help moms find each other.

“It’s kind of like the whole thing of going to the bar and hoping you run into the love of your life, now for moms it’s like you can just get on the app and kind of pre-screen,” said Darlington.

The geolocating technology lists moms who live near you and the profiles have the age and sex of your kids and common interests.

There are similar apps on the market such as Hello Mamas and Peanut that match moms based on location, interests, and schedules. Health experts say it’s the type of social support new moms need.

“When you talk to other moms that might be struggling in the same areas that you are, you can see that you are not alone and that’s really key,” said Eynav Accortt, an Assistant Professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Falconer says she’s made lifelong friends and has a network her family can lean on for support.

“I’ve definitely created relationships I wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for MomCo,” said Falconer.

MomCo also lists products and services like babysitting and birthday parties that are helpful to parents