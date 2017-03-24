It’s A Make Or Break Day For GOP Healthcare Plan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a make or break day for the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House lawmakers are expected to finally vote on the legislation Friday after a night of intense closed-door negotiations and an ultimatum from President Trump.

The president dispatched his top aides to Capitol Hill late Thursday, demanding House Republicans vote on the GOP Healthcare Plan Friday. If not, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the president will move on to other priorities.

“I think it was a helpful message….The President’s done all he can to put us in a position to win,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK).

After adding a series of amendments to the bill to make it more appealing to moderates and Conservatives, House Speaker Paul Ryan emerged from the closed-door meeting confident it would pass.

“We will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families and tomorrow we’re proceeding ,” said Ryan.

Despite the changes, which include transferring control of essential health benefits from the federal governments to the states, dozens of members of the President’s party are still opposed to the measure.

“I’m not confident in anything right now,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) when asked if he was confident this was going down.

With no Democrats planning to vote for the bill, Republicans can’t lose more than about 22 of their own members if they expect to pass it.

An updated analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, released Thursday, projects the revised GOP bill would cut less money from the federal budget than the original version. It’s still expected to leave 14 million fewer people without health insurance in 2018.