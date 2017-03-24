House Ready To Take Up Judicial Term Limits

March 24, 2017 9:32 PM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Moving forward with a priority of Speaker Richard Corcoran, the House on Wednesday is scheduled to take up a proposed constitutional amendment that would lead to term limits for Florida Supreme Court justices and appeals-court judges.

The proposal (HJR 1), sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, R-Mount Dora, would go on the November 2018 ballot if approved by the Legislature.

It seeks to limit Supreme Court justices and District Court of Appeal judges to two six-year terms, though differences on when jurists were appointed could mean some would serve at least slightly longer.

Supreme Court justices and appeals-court judges do not currently have term limits, though they face a mandatory retirement age of 70. Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, has pushed the controversial term-limits plan, arguing that it would increase accountability of judges.

A similar Senate proposal (SJR 482), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Elkton, has not been heard in committees.

