First Responders Take Part In Emergency Drill In North Bay Village

March 24, 2017 5:00 PM
NORTH BAY VILLAGE (CBSMiami) – There was some drama Friday at a South Florida elementary school but it all happened for a very good reason. School leaders teamed up with Miami-Dade first responders for a full-scale emergency drill in North Bay Village.

The drill allows first responders the opportunity to train and improve their techniques as it relates to critical incidents and overall readiness.

The drill included familiarization with crisis notification processes such as site lockdown and evacuation procedures, responding effectively to District Critical Incident Response Team procedures, and communication protocol evaluations.

Treasure Island Elementary was the site of the drill.

The results of the drill will be reviewed to determine what went right, and wrong, to see if any emergency management procedures need to be changed.

