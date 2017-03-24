Dax Shepard, Michael Peña On ‘CHiPS’ Comedic Remake

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Everything old is new again especially at the box office as Dax Shepard and Michael Peña re-create the iconic cop duo from the 1970s TV show “CHiPS.”

Shepard also directs the action comedy which has a lot of chemistry between the two stars.

“That is lucky magic, you have it or you don’t, Shepard told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. “I’ve done movies with people I have had no chemistry with and they are people I like and I have had great chemistry with people I hate. This happened to be best of both worlds where we actually like each other a ton and have magic chemistry. I saw it.”

In the film, Jon Baker and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol. Baker is a beaten up pro motor biker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Ponch is a cocky undercover federal agent. Their task is to investigate a multi-million-dollar heist that may be an inside job.

“Both of you in your own ways are kind of goobers, right?” joked Petrillo.

“Absolutely, we’re both flawed but one knows more. I’m pretending more ‘yeah like yeah I got this’,” said Pena.

“Yeah you haven’t acknowledged your character defects yet,” Shepard said.

Shepard cast his own wife, actress Kristen Bell, to play his wife in the comedy.

“You can’t beat that, she’s my favorite person to work with. I loved it when she was on set,” Shepard said.

It’s a fresh take on an old classic with two funny guys who click onscreen and off and turn mishaps on motorcycles into a winning game.

“No mishaps with me. I was really careful. I was doing basic stuff, sometimes I would just roll in and stop,” explained Pena.

“He did great,” said Shepard. He’d never ridden a motorcycle before this and he was on the highway driving and had only learned 4 weeks before. He did more stuff than he should’ve done and more than any responsible director would have allowed.”

Erik Estrada, the original “Ponch”, makes a ‘CHiPs’ cameo.

‘CHiPs’ opens Friday and it rated R.

Click here to find out what movies are playing in your area.