VOTE: Tournament Of S. Florida Champs – Final Round

The 560 WQAM “Tournament Of South Florida Champions” gets ready for its championship round.
In a surprising upset, the 1987 Miami Hurricanes toppled the bracket’s No. 1 overall seed, the 1972 “Perfect Season” Dolphins, to advance to the final round.
The 87 Canes’ swag and immense talent resonated with the South Florida fans a bit more than the Dolphins’ unprecedented championship season – which now goes 45 years backward in time.
On the other side of the bracket, it was the 2001 Miami Hurricanes that stormed past the 1997 Florida Marlins.
The Marlins had one of baseball’s best rosters that season, but the 01 Canes had one of the greatest rosters in college football history that season. There hasn’t been a team that has come close to matching what the 2001 UM did in terms of production and talent.
So the final round is an “all Canes” matchup between the 1987 Orange Bowl championship team and the 2001 Rose Bowl championship squad.