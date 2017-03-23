WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Teen Shot In Back, Another Grazed In Head

March 23, 2017 11:52 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left two teens injured.

Officers responded to 683 NW 53rd Street at around 6 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arrival, units located a juvenile shot in the back.

Shortly after, officers located a second male victim shot. He grazed in the head and wrist.

Both victims, who are 18 and 19, are in stable condition and being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out about the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

