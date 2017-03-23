Teen Shot In Back, Another Grazed In Head

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left two teens injured.
Officers responded to 683 NW 53rd Street at around 6 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert.
Upon arrival, units located a juvenile shot in the back.
Shortly after, officers located a second male victim shot. He grazed in the head and wrist.
Both victims, who are 18 and 19, are in stable condition and being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out about the shooting.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.