Tallon On Panthers’ Struggles: “I’m Puzzled Trying To Figure It Out”

March 23, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Florida Panthers, NHL

Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations, Dale Tallon joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the frustrating season for the Panthers, where the team can go from here and the coaching change earlier in the season.

On loss to Carolina- “It was kind of a [story] of the whole season.”

On the Panthers struggles- “I’m puzzled trying to figure it out. We are going to evaluate it and then fix it because that’s all we can do.”

On the future- “We are very fortunate we have a lot of young players and we are going to continue what we do which is draft well and develop our players.”

