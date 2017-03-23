Several Florida Representatives To Vote ‘No’ On GOP Health Care Plan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The GOP health care plan will be met with resistance from Florida representatives.
Those planning to vote “no” include:
- Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Lois Frankel
- Alcee Hastings
- Ted Deutch
- Frederica Wilson
According to Mario Diaz Balart’s office, he is still negotiating.
Carlos Curbelo is still undecided.
After calling off the health care vote Thursday, a source in House leadership now says the plan is to vote on Friday.
Multiple members confirmed the timing, although it’s still not clear whether or not the measure has the votes to pass the House.
White House OMB Director Mick Mulvaney came to the GOP conference with a message to deliver: Negotiations are over. He told them President Donald Trump wants a vote tomorrow, and then he will move on to his other priorities.
If Republicans fail, we are stuck with Obamacare, Mulvaney warned, and we all get blamed.
House Speaker Paul Ryan made an extremely brief statement to reporters after the conference meeting: “For seven and a half years we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law and tomorrow we’re proceeding.”