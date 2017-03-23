Randi Gorenberg Murder Remains Unsolved 10 Years Later

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – This year marks the tenth anniversary of a Boca Raton murder mystery that needs to be solved to bring closure to a family.

On March 23rd, 2007, Randi Gorenberg was killed after an afternoon of shopping at the Town Center Mall.

It’s believed she was carjacked in her black Mercedes-Benz GL450 SUV and then driven around before she was shot in the head and dumped her body behind the South County Civic Center next to Gov. Lawton Chiles Memorial Park at about 1:45 p.m.

On the day of the murder, a witness called 911 and said she heard gunshots and witnessed a woman being pushed from the passenger side of a black Mercedes Benz SUV. The assailant took off in Gorenberg’s vehicle which was later found abandoned at a nearby Home Depot.

“She was the best thing that ever happened to me, my daughter because we were friends, we were close. It was such a love,” said Idey Elias, Gorenberg’s mother.

Det. Bill Springer has worked the case for years.

“Randi was an innocent victim. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, and someone viciously, for no reason, took her life,” said Springer.

Investigators say Gorenberg, a mother of two, had shopped at the mall and left it approximately 1:16 p.m. They don’t know what happened in the half hour leading up to the killing.

Springer believes the motive was likely robbery and whoever Gorenberg her may have gotten angry when they realized they couldn’t get a lot of money from her.

“I imagine whoever robbed her probably thought she had a debit card, but Randi did not have a debit card. They made all their purchases through credit cards, they may have been frustrated that she didn’t have a debit card to get them money,” said Springer.

Gorenberg’s Kooba purse, cell phone, and white PUMA sneakers were stolen and never recovered.

There have been different theories over the years, even potential suspects but so far investigators have not gotten their big break. They, like Gorenberg’s mother, believe someone knows who committed the vicious murder or can at least provide the police with a lead to follow.

“She was getting into her SUV, and no one saw her? I find that hard to believe. This is what we want. We want anyone who saw anything to call Detective Springer, just call, just clear your conscience,” said Elias.