‘Please, I’m Begging’: Family Makes Plea To Find Killer Of Mother, Daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family made a passionate plea Thursday – nearly two months after a mother and daughter were murdered in North Lauderdale.

Family members told CBS4’s Carey Codd that Temoco Williams was a dedicated loving mother to her five children and daughter Jada Allen was a smart, outgoing high school student with a bright future.

“It’s horrific. It’s a tragedy,” one family member said.

The mother and daughter were targeted inside their North Lauderdale home in the early morning hours of January 28.

Someone shot them each multiple times and killed them.

Investigators believe they were targeted and have searched for clues as grieving family members hoped to learn who would want them dead.

On Thursday, family members made a plea to the community for help solving this brutal crime.

“Please, I’m begging. Driving myself crazy,” another family member said.

While there are many mysteries surrounding the murders, what is known is the killer had to be someone they knew.

Family members said Williams left behind two adult children and two young children. Williams’ sister Nicole is caring for those two young kids.

“They’re scared that somebody is still out there. That’s what we want. Tell my niece and nephew that the person who did this to mommy can’t do this to anyone else,” a family member said.

Codd was told that Williams was murdered just days before her son turned 5 years old.

Investigators believe the person responsible has likely told someone about what happened.

If you have any information that can help detectives make an arrest in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-Tips. There is a $6,000 reward in this case. You do not have to give your name.