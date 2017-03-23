MMA Fighter’s Outburst In Court Follows Bond Denial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An MMA fighter at the center of a police manhunt in Hialeah found himself in front of the same judge who released him just days earlier.

It was supposed to be a routine bond hearing for John Chavez in front of Miami-Dade Magistrate Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

“You were arrested for burglary to an occupied dwelling,” began Judge Glazer.

On Wednesday, Chavez was arrested in Hialeah, accused of running from police while holding a kitchen knife. Officers were there to serve a restraining order on him obtained by his mother.

That lead to a huge search and several schools being placed on lock down.

“I’m setting it no bond,” said Judge Glazer. “There’s probable cause for armed burglary. You had a knife in an enclosed area.”

With that, Chavez appeared angry.

“Sir, I know it’s upsetting right now for you,” she said.

That was just the beginning. He was about to get much more angry. “Sir, I know you’re upset. I’m sorry,” the judge continued.

Chavez is a mixed martial arts fighter. Police tell us he’s bi-polar and suffers from depression and schizophrenia. In court, his outburst continued even after his attorney turned off his mic.

“You’ll see judge Hersch real soon, okay,” asked the judge.

It wasn’t.

Chavez got more animated, yelling with his public defender next to him.

“Corrections, can you take him out,” the judge demanded.

That didn’t stop him either. He continued to unleash a verbal assault on the judge before a guard arrives, stepping in between Chavez and the camera trying to get him to leave.

He continued to shout, possibly not knowing the mic was off the entire time he was speaking. Finally, the jail guard, with some coaxing, was able to get him to move along.

He’s being held with no bond.