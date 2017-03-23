Lack Of Support May Delay Vote On GOP Health Care Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – With the Republican health care act hanging in the balance, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders are trying to win over more than two dozen conservatives are demanding changes before it comes up for a vote.

At least 31 House Republicans have said they oppose the legislation as it is. If 21 Republican vote “No” it would sink the bill.

On Wednesday, the House Rules Committee worked late into the night and adjourned without a timeline to a vote.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re very optimistic that if we work around the clock // that we’re going to be able to hopefully find some common ground,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC.

Meadows is Chairman of the so-called Freedom Caucus, a group of Republican House members who are demanding a repeal of a repeal of Obamacare’s “essential health benefits” which requires insurers to pay for services such as maternity care, emergency services, prescription drug coverage.

Trump has warned Republicans there will be political consequences if the bill fails.

“I think there’s going to be a price to be paid but it’s going to be with their own voters,” said Trump.

Moderate Republicans opposed to the bill point to the estimate that 24 million Americans losing coverage in a decade and higher out-of-pocket costs for many low-income and older people, as predicted by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

“The bill that we’re currently considering does not lower premiums for the vast majority of Americans,” said Meadows.

Conservative House members will have another day of negotiations on Thursday. A vote on the bill was scheduled for Thursday night but now it’s not certain it will take place.

If the passes in the House, it moves to the Senate where its prospects are dim.