Increased Homestead Exemption Pitched

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida homeowners would see a significant increase in property-tax exemptions under a proposed constitutional amendment approved Wednesday by the Senate Community Affairs Committee.

If passed by the Legislature, and endorsed by 60 percent of voters in the 2018 general election, the measure would increase the homestead exemption for local property taxes by an additional $25,000, excluding school taxes.

For a home valued at $100,000 or more, it would mean an increase in the exemption from the current $50,000 to $75,000.

Committee Chairman Tom Lee said he is advancing the amendment to give tax relief to homeowners who are seeing their property values and taxes rise to levels last seen before the recession.

“It’s just becoming a burden once again, too heavily borne by property owners,” Lee said. “I’m trying to help alleviate that problem for Florida’s taxpayers.”

The proposal has drawn opposition from the Florida League of Cities and the Florida Association of Counties, in part because of Lee’s estimate that the measure could reduce property tax collections by $700 million a year. Amber Hughes, a lobbyist for the cities, said local governments also believe the measure will increase “inequities” in the property-tax system, offering no relief to renters and possibly shifting taxes to businesses and other non-homestead property.

Sen. Jeff Clemens cast the only vote against the measure, saying he is generally opposed to increasing tax breaks while the state underfunds programs like mental health services.

The proposal will next go before the Senate Finance and Tax Appropriations Subcommittee. A House version has not been filed, but Lee said he expects that to change.

“There is a plan,” he said.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.