Get A Taste Of The Mediterranean At Byblos Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Looking for a restaurant that feels like you’ve traveled around the world? Well, you will feel like you are a world away at Byblos Miami Beach, an import a year and a half ago from Toronto. A third location recently opened in Dubai. Byblos, a Mediterranean gem, is inside and up on the 2nd floor of the Shorecrest Hotel on Collins Avenue and 15th Street. A separate lounge downstairs is a great spot for after dinner that has an “I’m away from it all” vibe.

“What we decided to do was renovate the place. It used to be a seafood restaurant and we really stuck to the look we have in Toronto. It’s Mediterranean, with bright colors, and has the blues of the ocean. It’s classy but elegant at the same time,” explained Chef Nelson Fernandez.

Byblos is a marriage of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine with strong influences from both traditional and local ingredients. At the helm is Chef Nelson Fernandez, who uses time-honored classic cooking techniques with modern methods. The menu has influences of Israel, Persia, and countries throughout the Mediterranean.

“It’s really labor intensive food,” Chef Fernandez explained. “It looks beautiful, and tastes delicious, but these are dishes you don’t get to have anywhere else in Miami because of the uniqueness of this concept.”

So how did CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo like it?

Her first dish prepared by Chef Nelson was a Chraime Snapper, a boneless whole red snapper with a tomato based sauce, Persian lime and a vine leaf.

“It’s a fall off the fork fish,” exclaimed Petrillo. “It’s so moist and tender and there is spicy flavor from the tomato and bitterness from the vine. It’s special and perfectly cooked,” Petrillo said.

Next up was a Fresh Crispy Squid with bandari spice, green schug, topped with edible marigold flowers.

“This is warm and delicious, it has a kick but it’s not too spicy and it has a crunch which I love and it feels light,” Petrillo described. “So many people are afraid of squid because of the name. Don’t be afraid it’s a delicious dish!”

Chef Fernandez also served up a classic Mediterranean Falafel Salad with baby gem lettuce, green goddess dressing, and goat cheese.

Finally, it was time for the dessert parfait. The outside was coconut foam and flowers and the inside had delicious caramelized bananas and peanut butter.

“When they say things are sinfully delicious there’s a reason. This baby is decadent and delicious but doesn’t feel that heavy because the foam is light and fresh,” Petrillo said.

Byblos is opened 7 days a week for dinner only.

