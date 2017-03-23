Final Sound Check For Ultra Music Festival Draws A Crowd

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Downtown Miami, get ready for your annual dose of tunes and traffic.
The Ultra Music Festival kicks off Friday afternoon. And judging by the sound check on Thursday night, expectations are high for the three-day event.
As the music and the lights and lasers shown in the night, a small crowd of people gathered outside the fence at Bayfront Park to watch the final preparations.
Behind the scenes, security is in place to keep everyone safe with uniformed officers, security guards and undercover officers ready to descend on the festival.
“We feel that we have a great plan in place to make sure everybody can come here and have a safe and great time,” said Ray Martinez, chief of security for the event and former Miami Beach police chief.
Martinez said there’s a clear cut message for anyone attending the festival.
“Come out here, enjoy yourself, have a great time – drug free,” he said. “We want everybody to be safe and make sure they make it home and enjoy the show.”