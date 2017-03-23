Eight Arrested In Connection To London Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON – Eight people were taken into custody in overnight raids in London and Birmingham in connection with Wednesday’s deadly attack outside of Britain’s Parliament that left 4 people dead, including the attacker.

British officials now say they know who the suspect is and that he acted alone.

Thursday morning ministers of Parliament held a moment of silence honoring the victims of the attack that took place just steps away from the building.

“Yesterday an act of terror tried to silence our democracy,” said Prime Minister Theresa May in her address to the ministers.

As for the attacker, she said he was known to British intelligence.

“What I can confirm is that the man was British born and that some years ago he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violence extremism,” said May.

However, he was no longer been deemed “part of the current intelligence picture,” according to May.

Speaking Thursday morning, the top antiterrorism officer for the London Metropolitan Police (Scotland Yard), Mark Rowley, revised the death toll in the attack down by one, saying two civilians — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s — were killed, along with a 48-year-old police officer Keith Palmer and the attacker. On Wednesday, Rowley had said three civilians died of their injuries.

Of the 29 people injured in the attack, seven remain in critical condition including an American.

Witnesses said the man slammed a vehicle into the gates of Parliament before getting out of the car and stabbing Palmer to death.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent terror attacks in Europe where a lone individual used a vehicle as their weapon of choice.

“Who is going to be able to stop anybody with a desire to carry out an ideology from hiring a truck or buying a car,” said Robin Simcox, a security analyst with the Thatcher Center for Freedom.

Police have increased patrols in London and May said there is no reason to believe further attacks are planned.