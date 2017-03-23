Census: Several Florida Cities Post Big Population Gains

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSmiami/AP) — Florida – what’s not to love about it? Warm temperatures year round, beautiful beaches, lots of things to do and, most of all, no snow.
So we guess that’s why so many people want to live here.
According to new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, three metro areas in Florida were among the nation’s 10 biggest gainers in the number of people moving here last year, and another three areas were in the top 10 for overall growth rates.
The Tampa area had the nation’s fifth-highest population gain from people moving there, adding more than 58,000 residents through migration.
South Florida had the nation’s seventh-highest gain from migration, adding about 48,000 residents.
Orlando added nearly 47,000 residents through migration, placing it at No. 8.
The Villages community northwest of Orlando had the nation’s highest overall growth rate last year at 4.3 percent.
Fort Myers had the fifth highest at 3.1 percent. Punta Gorda’s 3 percent rate placed it at No. 8.
