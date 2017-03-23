Assisted Living Worker Accused Of Filming Residents Having Sex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Pinellas County assisted living facility worker is charged with recording two residents having sex then posting the video on Snapchat.

Investigators say it happened at the Bristol Court Assisted Living Facility.

Alexis Williams allegedly secretly recorded an 81-year-old woman having consensual sex with a 59-year-old man in a private room. A tipster saw the explicit video on Snapchat and alerted Bristol Court staff.

“I think it’s deplorable. I wouldn’t want it to be someone from my own family at that assisted-living when that happened,” said Helen King with the Area Agency on Aging. “I hate the fact that she’s already out of jail that quick.”

King says what the medical assistant is accused of doing at the facility is the ultimate violation of trust. The alleged secret recording was in a private room.

“You have no choice but to try to trust the people that are charged with your care,” said King. “You want to trust that the people that hire them knew what they were doing and did all the things they should be doing.”

The assisted living facility fired Williams and the sheriff’s office has been investigating since August.

State Records show Bristol Court paid more than $6,000 in fines in 2015 for violations like improperly trained staff, workers not giving residents medications then lying about it in charts. A complaint prompted an inspection two months ago which they passed.

“You just have to be very, very careful because it’s the life of an older person that you’re placing into here,” said King.