Tom Rowe On Panthers: “It Feels Like Every Little Mistake, The Puck Is Back In The Net”

Florida Panthers General Manager and Interim Head Coach, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Panthers recent stretch of losses pushing them out of the playoff race. They also talk about Florida’s loss to Carolina on Tuesday night and how several key players are struggling.
On recent stretch of losses- “When you are in the position we are in it feels like every little mistake, the puck is back in the net.”
On loss to Carolina- “Carolina has a lot of speed coming at you and they got off to a good start. It was a collective group loss, we had some missed assignments.”
On players struggling- “The easy thing to do is bench them but what we have to do as coaches is coach them up. This team is still young, we have to stay with what we are doing and stay consistent as coaches. We are going to have hard decisions with our lineup going into every game.”
